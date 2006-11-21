In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- Google Mapping an Offline Course
“Major Internet sites are showing a strong and growing interest in the advertising business, and traditional ad firms are starting to get worried.”
- In Web World, Rich Now Envy the Superrich
The greenbacks of envy
- Missing From Internet: Avid Shoppers’ Sharp Elbows
“How do you get to be first in line when there is no line?”
- Web-Page Clocks and Other ‘Widgets’ Anchor New Internet Strategy
“Gadgets Give Marketers Access to Personal Sites Unreachable by Banner Ads”
- When ‘Cringe-Worthy’ Corporate Culture Shows Up on YouTube
An argument against performing karaoke — and other silly human tricks — with your colleagues
- A Whiff of Notoriety Is All It Took to Sell An Alcohol Vaporizer
“Politicians Got Wind of It, Prompting Legislation; Liquor Makers In a Huff”