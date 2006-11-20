Design’s Growth

“Despite the growing demand for designers in the business world, there remains a dearth of qualified designers,” writes Peter Lawrence, Chairman and Founder of the Corporate Design Foundation, and Fast Company Resource Center Columnist.

He continues:

“This is a good news/bad news story. The good news is that design is increasingly valued by the business world; the demand for product designers has never been higher. The bad news is that we’re not producing enough designers with the right skills. The consequences could be significant.”

