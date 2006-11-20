Socap’s Class of ’07

They’re here: the 2007 Fast Company/Monitor Group Social Capitalist Award winners. 43 organizations that are changing the world with new ideas, incredible passion, and surprising management savvy.

Check out Hands On Network, which in 2005 worked with a host of big businesses to marshall 168,000 employee-volunteers to put in more than 1.4 million hours of service. Or look at First Book, which has put more than 40 million new books into kids’ hands since 1992.

There’s more — 41 more winners, actually. We’ve worked for months with Monitor Group to identify the top social entrepreneurs in the nation. And you can follow the individual organization links to donate directly to the ones you think are having the most impact, thanks to our partner, Network for Good.

That’s what the Social Capitalist Awards project, now in its fourth year, is all about: Identifying the social entrepreneurs most worthy of investment — and holding them accountable for their results. Congratulations to all.