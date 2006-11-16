Any story is for sale these days: the more sordid, the better.

O.J. Simpson’s story must have been particularly tantalizing to Fox Broadcasting and HarperCollins, both owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

If you haven’t heard yet, O.J. Simpson has written a book recounting how he would have murdered his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman. The book is tauntingly titled “If I Did It.” It’s all meant to be hypothetical — simply, Simpson shares his thoughts about a gruesome murder of which he was actually accused, then acquitted in criminal court and later found liable for in a civil court.

The book goes on sale at the end of the month. However, if you need additional mouthfuls of sleazy drama to sustain you until the book comes out, please tune in to FOX on Nov. 27 and 29 for the two parts of an interview with Simpson.

So, you want to write a book, too? Well, if O.J. can, you probably can, too. Make sure to throw in bloodshed, sex, racial tension and seamy autobiographical elements (such as a murder trial turned media spectacle). You might end up with a page-turner or a shameless piece of self-promotion that crosses all boundaries of human decency.