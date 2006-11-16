In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- Embracing Koolhaas’s Friendly Skyscraper
“If the five-million-square-foot building is one of the largest ever constructed, its architect sees it as a people-friendly reinvention of the skyscraper.”
- More than Job Demands or Personality, Lack of Organizational Respect Fuels Employee Burnout
“It is often not the job that burns you out, but the organization.”
- Product Placement in the Pews? Microtargeting Meets Megachurches
“Advertising has begun to seep into churches, and the phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down, say academic, religious and marketing experts.”
- U.K.’s Pearson Tests The Group Dynamic For a ‘Wiki’ Book
“The wiki book, produced by a community of business experts and managers, will be called ‘We Are Smarter Than Me.’ It will explore how businesses can use online communities, consumer-generated media such as blogs, and other Web content to help in their marketing, pricing, research and service.”