In Today’s Papers

From the reading pile:
- Baseball’s Bigger Deal Man
“Agent Boras builds empire by negotiating monster contracts for his clients”
- BMW to launch world’s first hydrogen luxury car (Registration required)
A short run of 100 short-term lease cars heralds the possibility of cars that emit only water vapor.
- Packed tech summits with vats of Yahootinis ring bubble warning bells
Pros and conferences: Gauging the state of exuberance on the convention floor
- Revolution shifts from hippies to microchips (Registration required)
“The spirit of the 1960s has resurfaced in the form of Web 2.0, social networking and user-generated content websites” (Registration required)
- Young hearts keep Casio ticking (Registration required)
“The 79-year-old head of the firm believes lateral thinking, not age, is key to setting gadget trends”