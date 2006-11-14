Kentucky Fried Postage Stamps

Colonel Sanders might join the ranks of the historical figures and Hollywood legends that have had their faces endorsed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is petitioning the USPS to get the mug shot of its founder on a postage stamp.

“The Colonel’s entrepreneurial spirit and hospitable nature made him an American legend,” said James O’Reilly, interim Chief Marketing Officer for KFC said in a statement. “We believe that a postage stamp in his honor would be a fitting tribute to his memory,” he added.

Story has it that in 1952, the 65 year-old Sanders used his $105 Social Security check to start the first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Within 12 years, there were more than 600 franchised stores in the United States and Canada. Today, KFC says there are more than 13,000 restaurants worldwide.

KFC is currently inviting people to write to the Postal Service in support of the idea through their website.

Is this grass roots activism for an entrepreneurial hero, or a cheap way to get the post office to do marketing for KFC?

And even if it is shameless self-promotion, isn’t the good Colonel still worthy of a 39 cent piece of real estate on your envelope?