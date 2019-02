Lou Reed performing at Web 2.0 on Wednesday night. What else could you ask for?

The photo is a little fuzzy. Don’t blame me, blame it on my Tmobile MDA’s 1.3 mega pixel camera.

But here’s a better photo from Dave Forrest.



Lou Reed at Web 2.0 Conference





