In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- At Starbucks, Coffee Comes With New Decor
Improving commercial opportunities by maintaining the local feel and flair of older buildings
- Brands Produce Their Own Shows
Way beyond product placement
- Buzz in West Texas Is About Jeff Bezos And His Launch Site
“Dot-Com Billionaire Buys Up Land for Space Flights, But Mum’s the Word”
- The Dress Code Is Relaxed, but the Courting Is Intense
Mix and mingle, M&A style
- A Way Cool Strategy: Toyota’s Scion Plans To Sell Fewer Cars
Sometimes, less is more