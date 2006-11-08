In Search of A-List Bloggers

“Traditional search is broken. It simply does not work for blogs,” cautions Fast Company Networking Resource Center Columnists David Teten and Scott Allen, authors of “ The Virtual Handshake: Opening Doors and Closing Deals Online .”

In their latest column, Teten and Allen weigh the pros and cons of various blog search engines, including PubSub, Technorati, Bloglines, Feedster, IceRocket, and Google Blog Search.