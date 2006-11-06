In Today’s Papers

From the reading pile:
- Corporate Monogamy
Conventional wisdom seems to be that executives who sit on boards sit on many. Turns out that about half sit on just one.
- Do the Rights of the Disabled Extend to the Blind on the Web?
Accessibility activism
- Early Industry Expert Soon Realized a Staff Has Its Own Efficiency
Revisiting Frederick Taylor
- For France, Video Games Are as Artful as Cinema
Like cheese and wine, video games can also meet the needs of a refined palate
- Instructions for new non-execs in managing an empty diary
“People would prefer a bigger electric shock now than to have the prospect of a small one hanging over them”
- The man behind GE’s quiet revolution
“The chief executive has ushered in changes in leadership culture and operations at the US conglomerate”
- Personality Tests Aim To Stop ‘Fakers’
“Some Say Tool’s Accuracy Could Be Improved to Make Misrepresentations Harder”
- When Being a Fake Rock Star Is Better Than the Reality
“Guitar Hero, a Videogame, Is a Big Hit With Bands; Aping That ‘Goofy Stance'”