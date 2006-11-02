Conferences Galore

There are a bunch of notable conferences on the horizon. As you may already know, members of the Fast Company staff attended Pop!Tech October 18 – 21. Check our conference coverage here .

Next week, we’ll be covering ad:tech New York, a conference that focuses on the intersection of marketing and technology in shaping the future of brands, as well as the Web 2.0 Conference in San Francisco, that focuses on emerging business and technology developments that utilize the Web as a platform and defines how the Web will drive business in the future. Be sure to check FC Now next week for updates and live blogging.

Coming up:

LA Games Conference, November 7 – 8, West Hollywood

Making the Most of Business Blogging, November 13, San Francisco

Future of Television, November 16 – 17, New York

MIDEMNet, Januray 20 – 21, 2007, Cannes