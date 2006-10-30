Do Not Fear Downloadable Movies

Although Amazon and Apple have gotten a lot of buzz for recent forays into downloadable movies, the startup Guba.com is, in fact, quietly doing more and doing better than its much-hyped counterparts. Here’s a Fast Talk from this month’s issue with Guba CEO Thomas McInerney that tells his story. It’s hard not to root for the guy.

The latest news is that Guba is launching an on-demand horror channel with Comcast, Sony and Lions Gate (obviously timed for Halloween). It’s a video-on-demand channel for Comcast customers, a Web offering, and a mobile play (FearNet Mobile).

So check out our piece and then download A Clockwork Orange or Dial M for Murder. And let us know what you like and don’t like about the digital video movie experience.