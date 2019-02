Well, actually they’re heated pants — dual zone heated cargo pants to be exact. A pair of trousers with two heated zones: 1)lower back; 2)pockets — and three temperature settings. Rechargeable, battery-operated, fleece lined pants featuring lightweight, carbon fiber thermal heating elements. ( Brookstone ; $150 ) – Via Sci Fi Tech

My only concern with these pants would be the lithium-ion battery. Who’d want their hot pants, errr heated pants, to become on fire pants?