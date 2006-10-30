advertisement
Bringing Home the Gold, and Silver

By Lynne d Johnson1 minute Read

I’ve been a little remiss in sharing that a week ago Fast Company brought home two Folio Awards. We won the Gold Eddie for best consumer business magazine (beating Fortune and Black Enterprise), and the Silver Ozzie for best overall design of a consumer magazine. More on the 2006 Folio Awards here.

