In Today’s Papers

You know your work day gets crazy when you can’t read the news until after work:
- Bangalore Latest Indian City to Drop English Name
“High-tech capital to be ‘Bengaluru,’ but not everyone likes the switch”
- Chief of Wipro Says US Faces Bigger Skills Gap Than India (Registration required)
How outsourcing might — should — lead to insourcing
- The Digital Revolution Transforms Learning (Registration required)
“Education has been a technological laggard but observers now expect it to embrace the 21st century”
- Hotels Ditch Imposing Desks for Friendly ‘Pods’
“Smaller stations make check-in more personal”
- Renegade Roadside Relievers Hit New Delhi’s Bottom Line
When the “long tail” isn’t something you want to see from a train window
- Students, Officials Locking Horns over Blogs
“What is posted from home brings punishment at school”
- Teenage Customers Put to the Test (Registration required)
“Karen Goel has put up an online service that gives children an edge in a cut-throat education system”
- Yearning for Privacy Begins to Take Hold in Cyberspace (Registration required)
“Blogging and networking sites are suddenly facing new challenges”