Sony’s Loss, Our Gain?

Sony execs must be longing for the good ‘ole days of “batteries not included.”

The electronics giant announced today that profits tumbled 94 percent to $14.3 million over the July-September quarter following a global recall of 9.6 million of its laptop battery packs earlier this year.

The loss was also attributed to its videogame division, which was hit by delays and higher-than-expected start-up costs for the PlayStation 3, set to be released in the U.S. next month.

Sony’s lithium-ion batteries were recalled in August by most major laptop computer makers after complaints that they were overheating and bursting into flames.

The recall cost the company more than $450 million over the second quarter.

On Tuesday, Sony said it would recall some 250,000 batteries from its own laptop computers.

What does all this mean to us? How about cheaper PlayStations? Sony has already dropped prices in Japan by 20 percent to win back angry customers.