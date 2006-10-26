Legends of the fall

For a design writer, being at the annual AIGA Legends gala is like being a sportswriter at the All Star Game. Oh, look, there’s Paula Scher ! Wow – behind that potted palm – it’s Massimo Vignelli . Don’t turn around, but there’s Michael Vanderbyl !

The Legends gala is the American Institute of Graphic Arts’s annual lovefest/knighting ceremony, in which the industry’s best and brightest get their medals and earn a standing O from their peers. As these things go, it’s a very sweet event, with enough wacky characters in the room to deflate most tendencies toward pomposity.

Last night, three new Legends were named: Pentagram’s Michael Bierut, Thirst’s Rick Valicenti, and Green Dragon Office’s Lorraine Wild. There were two corporate tributes as well, one for Target (amazing that it’s taken until 2006 for them to be named) and one for MTV Networks (rumor has it that Tom Freston was supposed to be the guy showing up to accept. Whoops.)

Among the high (and low) lights of the evening:

The location: Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers. A stunning view of the Hudson, although partygoers were mostly too busy meeting, greeting, and air kissing to notice.

The drinks: tres cool apple martinis, with little slices of apple floating on top. Like apple cider with a kick.

The décor: Lighted, Macy’s balloon-like columns, inscribed with previous legends’ names and years lined the corridor to the reception. Giant, star-shaped fixtures overhung the dining room. White lilies on the tables. Programs wrapped in black paper with a gold AIGA medal seal. Glam, but not glitz.