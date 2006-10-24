In Today’s Papers

Better late than never, reading and ripping:
- Best Buy’s Geek Squad Steps up Laptop Repair
An interesting new business development — and model
- Dumbledore: An Example to Us All
“Delight in the attitudes of the man who dominates Hogwarts”
- Fantasy Sports? Child’s Play. Here, Politics Is the Game
Role playing for the policy wonk set
- ‘Reluctant Guru’ Pens Best Sellers For Readers Bored by Business Books
On the work of a consultant turned author turned… consultant?
- Scourge of Business Schools Slams “Leadership Teaching”
The main essay isn’t online, apparently, but Henry Mintzberg calls for community-ship rather than a culture of individual leaders
- The 10 Biggest Problems with Wireless
“Missed calls, dead zones, surprise charges. What are cellphone companies doing about them?”
- We Don’t Need More Managers
Why leaders need employees who don’t just listen and execute — but challenge
- Why This Ghastly Jobseeker Is a Model Corporate Candidate
“Mr. Vayner’s work-hard, play-hard line and his fitness obsession are standard for all employers of alphas”