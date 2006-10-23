Web 2.0 University

IBM and The University of Arizona are developing a course that will teach Management Information Systems and Marketing students to build online communities and social network systems using Web 2.0 technologies. The IBM/University of Arizona partnership is the first of its kind to bring these principles to the classroom, giving students early exposure to influential, emerging technologies. This is also the first in a new suite of courses from the MIS Department related to managing and marketing online services. The new course is designed to reinvigorate undergraduate student interest in information technology. Most students are already familiar with and have used sites like YouTube and MySpace, but this course will aide them with applying such knowledge to developing businesses.