What the Pop!Tech Gurus Read

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

The bibliography of books written by this year’s Pop!Tech speakers is pretty staggering, from Richard Dawkins’s new book, The God Delusion, to Thomas Barnett’s Blueprint for Action, to Tom Friedman’s The World is Flat, to Bruce Sterling’s Visionary in Residence , and on and on.

advertisement

But what interested me was what books these big thinkers said inspired them. So I started keeping a list.

Here’s a partial bibliography (in no particular order) of the works that the brainiacs go to for fresh thinking.
Bruce Sterling:
World Changing: A User’s Guide for the 21st Century by Alex Steffen

Alex Steffen
The Hydrogen Economy by Jeremy Rifkin

Juan Enriquez
1776 by David McCullough

Thomas Barnett
The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order by Samuel Huntington
The Lexus and the Olive Tree by Thomas Friedman

Richard Dawkins
The Fabric of Reality: The Science of Parallel Universes and Its Implications by David Deutsch
Creation: Life and How to Make It by Steve Grand

Will Wright
Managing the Commons by John A. Baden and Douglas S. Noonan
Grooming, Gossip, and the Evolution of Language by Robin Dunbar
The Timeless Way of Building by Christopher Alexander

Stewart Brand
The Revenge of Gaia: Earth’s Climate Crisis and the Fate of Humanity by James Lovelock, J. E. Lovelock, and Crispin Tickell
Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies by Jared M. Diamond

Thomas Barnett
The End of History and the Last Man by Francis Fukuyama

Kevin Kelly
The Selfish Gene by Richard Dawkins

