What the Pop!Tech Gurus Read

The bibliography of books written by this year’s Pop!Tech speakers is pretty staggering, from Richard Dawkins’s new book, The God Delusion, to Thomas Barnett’s Blueprint for Action, to Tom Friedman’s The World is Flat, to Bruce Sterling’s Visionary in Residence , and on and on.

But what interested me was what books these big thinkers said inspired them. So I started keeping a list.

Here’s a partial bibliography (in no particular order) of the works that the brainiacs go to for fresh thinking.

Bruce Sterling:

World Changing: A User’s Guide for the 21st Century by Alex Steffen

Alex Steffen

The Hydrogen Economy by Jeremy Rifkin

Juan Enriquez

1776 by David McCullough

Thomas Barnett

The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order by Samuel Huntington

The Lexus and the Olive Tree by Thomas Friedman

Richard Dawkins

The Fabric of Reality: The Science of Parallel Universes and Its Implications by David Deutsch

Creation: Life and How to Make It by Steve Grand