2007 Fast 50 Nominations Open

THIS YEAR’S FOCUS: Our sixth annual global readers challenge will spotlight businesses that are helping to save the world. We’re looking for profit — driven problem solvers-people and companies out to address the planet’s woes and make money at the same time. Tell us about yourself, someone you admire, or someone you work with. But make sure your nominee is using new strategies, new ideas or new technologies to tackle issues like global warming, pollution, sustainability, access to healthcare, poverty, trade impact, child labor, and other concerns. No charities, please. We believe that business — capitalist business — is a profound force for positive change. Help us prove it.