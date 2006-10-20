In Today’s Papers

Friday afternoon conversation fodder:
- Ambitions of India’s Retail Revolutionary (Registration required)
“Mukesh Ambani, one of the country’s most powerful businessmen, has big plans for a sector dominated by small shopkeepers”
- Critical Thinking: Part Skill, Part Mindset and Entirely up to You
Some talents, you can choose not to use
- Hallmark of Quality Care: Efficiency
“N.J. hospital leads the way to streamlined, effective teamwork
- New Creations Personalize Cremation
Businesses bank on the fact that the long gone don’t need to prompt long yawns
- New Instruments That Call the Tune
“In a dramatically transformed investment world, ever greater innovations not only spread the risk but also drive change”
- One U.S. Chain’s Unlikely Goal: Pitching Chinese Food in China
“Yum Brands, Owner of KFC, Pegs Hopes on Efficiency; No Room for Dumplings; Melding Eight Types of Cuisine”
- A Tale of Several Cities
“Why do some cities flourish while others fail?”
- You Can’t Use That Tax Idea. It’s Patented.
One reason the patent office might want to rethink allowing business method patents