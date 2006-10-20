advertisement
Pop!Tech: A Website to Rejigger Your Brain

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Shake up your thinking before you read today’s news. Think you know who really controls the Middle East? Think again. HBS prof Juan Enriquez kicked off this morning’s Pop!Tech by screening a remarkable Web site: mapsofwar.com. Boot it up, and mull the fate of the Mongols.

