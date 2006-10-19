Pop!Tech: Friedman On the New Patriotism

He didn’t have a velvet jacket. He didn’t play thrash guitar. But Thomas Friedman managed to grip the post-lunch audience at Pop!Tech with a straightforward message: This is not your parents’ energy crisis. Friedman’s genius is his simplicity (that theme again)” He makes his case so compellingly that you want to run screaming from the Opera House, head straight to Washington, march up to Congress and the Administration, shake them, and say, “Wake up, you turkeys! What is it about our current energy crisis don’t you get???”

Many of his themes are familiar to regular readers of his columns in the Times. For those who don’t have the luck to read him a couple times a week, here’s what he says.

We are in a war on terrorism, funded and fueled by our energy purchases. We are funding both sides — our own troops with our tax dollars, and Islamic jihad, Iran, and Hamas with our gas purchases. But we rarely connect the dots. In short, our consumption of energy is related to the geopolitical predicament we’re in.

The World is flat. With the emergence of China and India as economic powers, three billion new consumers walked on the playing field. They can not only compete, connect and collaborate with our kids, but they all want what we want: a car, fridge, PC, and printer. If we don’t find an alternative to fossil fuels, our combined consumption of energy will smoke up this planet even faster than Al Gore predicts.

Green power will be the growth industry of the 21st Century.

We must go into green design, technology, and services or there will be no planet. China will go green, he says, because China can’t breathe. It’s growing 10 percent per year, but giving back two percent because of ill health, traffic, etc. A green china, however, will be a bigger economic challenge than red China. China is poised to become a major green innovator, and will quickly develop low-cost scalable technologies. The richest man in China, Friedman notes, is a solar powered engineer. There’s only one way to confront this challenge, he says: with government regulation that sets broad, clear and stringent mileage standards, power generation standards, and appliance standards, like Texas did in ‘99 and California did recently The problem: It’s a huge fight between market fundamentalists and those who understand that the role of government is to set tough guidelines and then let the market achieve them.