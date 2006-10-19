Disney Says “No” to Transfats and Sex

Just days after Disney announced its healthy food initiative comes the news that Mickey, Minnie, and a snowman have engaged in a threesome at Euro Disney.

Apparently, staff members at Euro Disney made a video of the costumed characters simulating sex acts and then distributed the recording, only to have it appear on YouTube.com and other video Websites.

Although currently focused on launching healthy food selections in theme parks, Disney’s P.R. department sprang into action at news of the sex tape, and issued a statement protesting such an outrageous video. Disneyland Paris has now begun an investigation into the Mickey and Minnie (and snowman) sexcapade, all of which was filmed by Disney employees on Euro Disney park grounds.

There’s no doubt that Disney officials will soon uncover the video-making offenders, but I do wonder if the American public will ever hear of the situation again. Now that it’s in Disney’s hands, this inappropriate event will likely disappear — just like magic. We can chalk it up to Disney’s excellent P.R. department, which knows how to make health food in the park seem more interesting than a rodent spanking.

If you take a look at Disney’s corporate website, you’ll be impressed with the responsible measures they’re taking to ensure that children who visit the parks receive the appropriate caloric intake and avoid unhealthy transfats. But what about the company’s corporate responsibility to keep the public informed of less appropriate news? It’s fine if Disney wants to keep everyone inside park walls happily oblivious to all things negative, but they can’t continue to ignore those on the outside who want to know what’s really happening.

Most companies Disney’s size have a corporate responsibility blog, or some sort of un-touched news feed where consumers and executives can interact with one another on some plane. But Disney just clings to their P.R. department to put the right spin on everything.

What do you think? Do you prefer to imagine Disney as a true wonderland with no faults, no scandals and no humping mice? Or does Disney need to wake up and deal with real-world corporate problems? Disney is a big player, and they need to keep in mind that it’s a small world, after all.