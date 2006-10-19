advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Musical interlude from Pop!Tech

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

It’s hard to imagine a situation where Thomas Friedman would have a hard act to follow. I just witnessed it at Poptech! A pair of young Mexican musicians called Rodrigo and Gabriella. The most sensational guitar performance I’ve ever heard in my life. A sort of flamenco meets heavy metal, utterly mind blowing. Evidently now the number one CD in Ireland.

Today’s musical tip from Poptech. Music for geeks and non-geeks alike.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life