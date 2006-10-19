Pop!Tech: Inside Brian Eno’s Brain

It’s opening morning at Pop!Tech , and if you think it was hard to get an opening night ticket to Madame Butterfly at the Met, it was nothing compared to getting a seat at this Camden conference.

The Opera House here is packed to the rafters with a glitterati of geeks, and the folks who love them. A

moshpit of people drawn together by their shared passion to know: What’s Next????

In customary fashion, the kick-off presentation is a mind blower.

Brian Eno, the sonic wizard behind Roxy Music and the father of modern ambient music (thank you, Wikipedia!), steps to the stage, a bald, British guy in a plush plum velvet jacket. I loved the man instantly when he announced that he wanted to talk about simplicity –- one of my favorite topics — and how, as Darwin pointed out, simplicity generates complexity. “Complexity and intelligence grow from simplicity,” he says, “ not from greater complexity.” Guess that’s why it’s hard to find a simple remote.

Eno said that two things interested him as an artist: Why people want to be artists, and why others want to see what they do. What is it about art, he wondered, that changes people’s minds, makes them think differently?

One of things that does that, he says, is culture — the way we look at ourselves, the place we create in which we can surrender. For an artist, his medium is the safe, non threatening environment where he can try out another way of thinking and feeling. For an audience, we can sample those feelings vicariously.