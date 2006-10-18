In Today’s Papers

Water cooler conversation topics:
- AT&T Chases Tempting Idea
“Fading phone biz pushes company in new direction: TV service”
- Bar Codes and Camera Phones Will Be a Shopper’s Best Friend (Registration required)
Microsoft Research’s new Aura tool could help bridge shopping and social networking
- Is It Time for Employees to Buy Their Own IT Equipment? (Registration required)
“Tesco’s entry into the market has placed software alongside pears and potatoes. Does it mean that staff should now be shopping for the tools of their trade?”
- Mash-ups of Old Worlds and New (Registration required)
“Technology’s attempts at acknowledging — and creating — its heritage”
- Newest Not Always the Best
“Older drugs with track record may be safer, more effective than advertised ones”
- Old Buddies Reunite in Hopes of Taking Tech World by Storm… Again
What happens when three winning jockeys get a new gift horse?
- P&G Takes Shoppers to Another World in War of the Brands (Registration required)
“A futuristic 3D chamber dubbed the Cave lets marketers test consumers’ reactions in a fast and effective way”