It Feels Like Acquisition Season

Every media company is trying to find a way to one up the other on the Web 2.0 front. Yahoo got playlist community Webjay , photo sharing community Flickr , and social bookmarks site Del.icio.us . Rupert Murdoch got social networking site MySpace . Google got video sharing community YouTube . And now MTV Networks has acquired Quizilla , an online community featuring teen-generated content in the form of quizzes, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, polls and other creative content.

Founded in 2002, Quizilla is reported as one of the top five sites for teenage girls, and attracted 3.1 million unique visitors during September, according to comScore Media Metrix. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

So I guess it’s confirmed, social networking is definitely the next media strategy following blogs and podcasts. But just because something’s hot and requires little overhead to run, it doesn’t always mean it’s going to be a cash cow. Or does it?