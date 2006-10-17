Steve Jobs on the iPod .Vs Zune

In celebration of the iPod’s upcoming fifth birthday, Newsweek writer Steven Levy recently talked with Steve Jobs about the iPod’s cultural impact, including its design, cool factor, and affect on how we listen to music. When asked wheter he saw Microsoft’s upcoming iPod competitor, Zune, and it’s propsed community-building abilities as a threat to the iPod, this is what Jobs had to say:
“In a word, no. I’ve seen the demonstrations on the Internet about how you can find another person using a Zune and give them a song they can play three times. It takes forever. By the time you’ve gone through all that, the girl’s got up and left! You’re much better off to take one of your earbuds out and put it in her ear. Then you’re connected with about two feet of headphone cable.”
Is Jobs take just, or is Microsoft in a good position to be a dominant contender in the MP3 player space?