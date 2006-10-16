More on Design and Business

advertisement
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

If you’re in the New York area on November 16, you have an opportunity to hear Roger Martin speak about why businesspeople need to think like designers. The Rotman School of Management is hosting a conference about innovation, where Dean Martin will give an extended version of his talk at our Masters of Design event last week.

