Masters of Design Award Ceremony

Fast Company celebrated our Masters of Design at a great event here in Manhattan last night. Many of this year’s winners showed up — including Steve McCallion, the creative director of Ziba Design in Portland; Scott Wilson of Motorola; and Masamichi Udagawa and Sigi Moeslinger of Antenna Design. We saw lots of cool samples of the Masters’ work, and there was lots of fascinating talk about the essential role of design in business. The high point of the evening, though, was a keynote address from Roger Martin, the dean of the Rotman School of Business in Toronto. Roger, who wrote a fascinating essay for our Masters of Design issue, has said that great businesspeople don’t just need to understand designers; they need to become designers. Last night, he talked about why business schools have to become the epicenters of the design way of thinking in this country. Roger is essentially reinventing management education to orient it around design. What’s your view of the role of design in business? Are B-schools the right place to get America into a design mindset?