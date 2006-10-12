DigitalLife is Livin’ Large

This weekend at the Javits convention center in New York is the DigitalLife conference. As I blog live from the press room overlooking the event floor, I feel overwhelmed by its size. This year’s event is larger than last year’s. There is also a grander sense of scale — booths being more elaborate with more press conferences and seminars than previously .

But that’s not the only thing that has changed. This year the focus seems to be on video games and computers. From the coming holiday game systems, to the latest HP and Toshiba laptops, the floor is littered with these types of tech booths. There are also a lot of companies like Vongo or iBloks dedicated to online media sharing — whether video, audio, photos or all of the above. What’s missing compared to last year? The endless booths of small companies pimpin’ their iPod accessories has been dwindled down to only a few. I suppose that’s progress.

Do you think that gaming and computing are the end all and be all of a digital life? Or has this event lost touch with the public’s interest?