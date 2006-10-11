Another Good Reason to Work From Home…

If you’re one of the four million people who ride New York City’s subway system everyday, you know how awful a train sounds as it comes screeching to a halt in the station. But, you may not know that it’s ruining your hearing.

In the new study “Pilot Survey of Subway and Bus Stop Noise Levels,” published in the September issue of the Journal of Public Health, researchers from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health say that subway noise can exceed recommended guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Environmental Protection Agency. Thirty minutes of exposure per day, they say, can result in hearing loss.

In fact, the average maximum noise on subway platforms is almost as loud as a chainsaw (94 to 100 decibels). So every once in a while, it might not be a bad idea to call in pre-sick.