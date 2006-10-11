In Today’s Papers

News you can use:
- Gen Y Sits on Top of Consumer Food Chain
“They’re savvy shoppers with money and influence”
- How Carly Lost Her Gender Groove (And Will She Get It Back?)
“Another case of ‘blondenfreude’?”
- Product Placement — You Can’t Escape It
“Frustrated by fragmented audiences, marketers seek more places to pitch”
- Raymond Noorda, 82, Novell Founder, Dies
A computer networking pioneer passes on.
- U.S. Group Reaches Deal to Provide Laptops to All Libyan Schoolchildren
Nicholas Negroponte’s One Laptop Per Child will supply computers to 1.2 million Libyan schoolchildren by June 2008.
- Yahoo Feels Breath on Neck
“It’s still the No. 1 portal, but rivals are closing in”
- YouTube’s Path Shows How Times Have Changed Since Dot-Com Boom
Going IPO is no longer the goal. Instead, sell out?