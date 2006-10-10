Karen Post, Fast Company Resource Columnist shares:
“For over twenty something years I’ve been a hired gun to help companies create and build brands, which is great fun. And yes, while I’ve been on the executive team in many cases, I rarely shared the risk and liability of the owners’ circle.”
Now that she’s in the owners’ circle, Post has begun a series of columns, in which she shares the play-by-play experiences of a start-up brand. In “Jump-Starting Brands,” walk with her through the first five steps of launching your business and creating buzz.
