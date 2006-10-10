advertisement
Is Peer-To-Peer Irrelevant?

By David Lidsky1 minute Read

Sorry for the lateness of picking this up, but last week, Amanda Marks, EVP of Universal Music’s eLabs, stated at the Digital Music West Forum that P2P is now irrelevant in the music business. As you might imagine, others disagreed.

What do you think? Is P2P dead in the music world? Where is a P2P network best implemented?

