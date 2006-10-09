We’re going green

Here at Fast Company World Headquarters, we’re looking ahead to . . . our brand new world headquarters. In March, we’ll be moving downtown to 7 World Trade Center , the rebuilt version of a tower destroyed in the 9/11 attacks five years ago.

All the emotional weight aside, it’s a very attractive building. And very green, too. It’s said to be New York City’s first officially “green” office tower, having won a gold rating from the U.S. Green Building Council. Natural light? Check. Energy-saving glass? Check. Steam-to-electricity generators? Check. Rainwater harvested for cooling? Yep.

We’re curious what all this means in terms of our day-to-day work experience. Anybody out there work in a green building? Thumbs up, or down? Or does it make a difference?