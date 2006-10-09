In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- A Challenge for Exterminators
“The final debugging of a 5-year redesign of Windows and Office”
- Fire Yourself — Then Come Back and Act Like a New Boss Would
Why — and how– to experience your first 60 days all over again
- How Am I Doing?
“Peer-based evaluations are moving slowly into the boardroom”
- How to Set a Course for a Shooting Star (Registration required)
“The YouTube CEO needs to keep on the right side of media groups by creating a workable advertising model for the flourishing video-sharing site”
- Letting Consumers Control Marketing: Priceless
Execs at P&G and Wal-Mart highlight the upside of letting people take control of how they’re pitched products and services.
- Managing by the (Good) Book
“Bosses at public, private firms mix business with their faith; it can discomfit some workers”
- A Supporting Role That Managers Should Applaud and Reward
“He knows he would be less successful without his secretary, and she knows it, and knows he knows it too”