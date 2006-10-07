Prix Fixe pricing

In the restaurant industry, charging per entree is the appropriate pricing model for food service; alternatively, a fixed price is the pricing model for a dining experience. It’s a subtle but meaningful distinction that Joe Pine and I addressed some time ago in “Differentiating Hospitality Operations via Experiences” in the June 2002 issue (Volume 43, Number 3; pp. 87-96) of Cornell Hotel and Restarant Administration Quarterly.

http://www.hotelschool.cornell.edu/publications/hraq/