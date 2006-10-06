Take The Maverick Challenge

It’s been great fun to serve as a guest-blogger on the Fast Company Web site, and to have a “virtual soapbox” for the ideas in our new book, Mavericks at Work . In the book, and over the course of this week, I’ve made the case as forcefully as I know how that you can’t do big things in business if you’re content with doing things a little better than your rivals.

That’s the central message behind the performance of every company we visited and every executive whose work we explored in this manifesto and in our book. To help you put our messages to work, I thought I’d finish the week with ten questions for you that that amount to a maverick challenge. I hope you’ll think about them, talk about them, and work to answer at least a few of them.

1. Is there a distinctive and disruptive sense of purpose that sets you apart from the competition? The best companies are the ones that stand for the most original and compelling ideas. What ideas are you and your company fighting for?

2. Can you be provocative without provoking a backlash? There’s a difference between challenging the status quo and inviting retribution from rivals that are bigger, richer, and more ruthless than you. One key test of any would-be disruptor if whether he or she can also be a convincing diplomat.

3. If your company went out of business tomorrow, who would miss you and why? We first heard this question from advertising maverick Roy Spence, who tells us that he got it from Jim Collins of Good to Great fame. Whatever the original source, the question is as profound as it is simple — and worth taking seriously.

4. Are you the kind of person that other smart people want to work with? If you expect outsiders (or even colleagues) to share their best ideas with you, then don’t be surprised when they expect something in return. It can be money, it can be recognition, but more often than not, what draws people into open-source projects is the chance to push themselves and develop their skills.

5. Can you make innovation fun? Ideas are serious business, but if you’re working to tap the brainpower of outside-the-mainstream contributors, then you have to work to keep your open-source project colorful, dramatic, and energetic.