Tired of Your Real Estate Broker? Try a Physicist

Highlighted in the most recent issue of the American Physical Society’s Tip Sheet, the model comes after years of studying the locations, successes, and failures of businesses in Lyon, France.

Empirically backed, the scientific model analyzes businesses with regard to how they — much like spinning atoms — repel and attract one another.

If you wanted to open a hardware store, for example, you could plug it into this model, and be given an index (Q) of locations around the city. Near a grocery store, where Q is high, the business should prosper. Next to a jewler, where Q is low, the business might go bust.

Intrigued? So is the Lyon Chamber of Commerce, which has enlisted Jensen to assist aspiring business owners looking for a good place to set up shop.