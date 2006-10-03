Eco-friendly Skateboards

Though far from a teenager, lately I’ve taken up skateboarding as a personal transportation option for traveling around my ‘hood. It’s a smart alternative to using my car for short trips to the supermarket or to a nearby restaurant for brunch. No oil waste. No parking hassle. I even prefer it to riding my bike, as I don’t have to think about theft control. Besides, I feel like I’m doing my part to preserve the environment.

So of course I was a little excited when I learned about Comet Skateboards, while watching a recent MTV podcast. It turns out that both Current TV and Treehugger have recorded vodcasts with the skateboard maker in the past. Comet uses the most ecologically sustainable materials — such as carbon fiber and harvested bamboo — when manufacturing its products. The company is also in the process of building a sustainable skateboard park in Oakland.

I wish there were more companies out there like this.