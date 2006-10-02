Welcome to “Maverick Monday”

Dorothy was right: There really is no place like home. It feels great to kick off the release of our new book, Mavericks at Work : Why the Most Original Minds in Business Win , with a week of guest-blogging on the Fast Company site.

To introduce (or should I say re-introduce) myself, I’m Bill Taylor, a cofounder and founding editor of the magazine. Way back when, Alan Webber and I left the Harvard Business Review, put together an editorial vision for a new magazine about business, work, and the meaning of success, and Fast Company was born. It’s more than a decade later, and much has changed — in the economy, in society, in the pages of Fast Company itself. But one thing hasn’t changed — a hunger among people in business to build companies that work, do work that matters, and have fun along the way.

That’s the spirit behind this new book, which I wrote with Polly LaBarre, one of the very first members of the Fast Company editorial team. Naturally, we hope to sell lots of copies over the coming months. But our higher-order goal is to shape the conversation about where business can and should be going — to challenge executives, entrepreneurs, and everyone else who reads Mavericks at Work to think bigger, aim higher, and embrace a more robust definition of success for their organizations and themselves.

We are coming out of a dark and trying period in our economy, from Wall Street scandals to CEO skullduggery, to spying in the boardroom. We’ve seen the face of business at its worst, and it hasn’t been a pretty sight. It’s time to rediscover the power of business at its best.

That’s the purpose behind Mavericks at Work. So we certainly hope you check out the book. But we also hope you spread the word. On that front, the place to start is by reviewing and sharing our Maverick Manifesto, a short and (we hope) energetic statement of the messages, themes, and values that are at the heart of our point of view. We hope you’ll read the Manifesto, tell us what you think, email it to friends, colleagues, and members of your professional network.

As Alan Kay, the legendary computer designer, so famously said: “The best way to predict the future is to invent it.” Let’s invent a better future for business — together.