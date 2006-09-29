Excellent piece in today’s New York Times, “ Over the Top and On the Road ,” about 38th Annual Pennsylvania R.V. and Camping Show in Hershey, PA.

If you’ve never visited GoRVing.com, do so, as you’re in for a real experiential treat. The site is sponsored by The Go RVing Coalition, which consists of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA), National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) and other state RV and campgrounds associations.

According to PA’s RV association, the PRVCA:

“There are nine million RVs on the road with an estimated 25 million Americans traveling in them. A recent University of Michigan Survey Research Center study shows the number of RV-owning households at an all-time high of 9.3 million, or one in ten of all U.S. vehicle-owning households.”

That’s quite a segment of the U.S. population. Interesting, the greatest goods-commoditizing operator on the planet, Wal-Mart, and the epicenter of the Experience Economy, the city of Las Vegas, represent two of the most RV-friendly (parking lot) destinations to be found. They both understand the buying power of these 25 million in-motion consumers.

“This is Nowhere” (Camping at Wal-Mart DVD)

Wal-Mart Locator (RVer guide)

Casino Camping (RVer guide)