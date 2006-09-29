Halloween Be Thy Game

As we approach October, brace yourself for untold stories about various haunted house experiences and the like. The L.A. Times just put forth this story, “ Theme Parks Are Dying to Feature Halloween ,” kicking off the season.

Such paid-for Halloween experiences are obviously part of the Experience Economy landscape — and offering this insight for all businesses: one often needs to layer events atop places to generate demand. But in doing so, remember the venue and/or the happening are not the experience; they’re merely the set and the script for the experiences that occur inside each one of us.

As for me and my household, we’ll forego the admission-fed haunts and trick to for-free trick-or-treating. Although, there’s always a cost, in this case in the form of the candy we’ll dish out. Ah, even here, the experience drives the demand for goods!