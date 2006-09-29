Halloween Be Thy Game

As we approach October, brace yourself for untold stories about various haunted house experiences and the like. The L.A. Times just put forth this story, “Theme Parks Are Dying to Feature Halloween,” kicking off the season.
Such paid-for Halloween experiences are obviously part of the Experience Economy landscape — and offering this insight for all businesses: one often needs to layer events atop places to generate demand. But in doing so, remember the venue and/or the happening are not the experience; they’re merely the set and the script for the experiences that occur inside each one of us.
As for me and my household, we’ll forego the admission-fed haunts and trick to for-free trick-or-treating. Although, there’s always a cost, in this case in the form of the candy we’ll dish out. Ah, even here, the experience drives the demand for goods!