advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Wit’s End: Your Stories Needed

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Do you have a psycho boss? Or a great one? Or did you, once? We’re looking for real-life tales from the workplace—your actual stories about bosses you’ve known and loved (or not). We want stories that are human, funny or sad, and (importantly) true. We’ll pick the best one to be published—in comic-book form, in the pages of Fast Company. The winner will get a frame-worthy print of the cartoon, signed by the artist Michael Kupperman.

Send your stories to wits_end@fastcompany.com.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life