Wit’s End: Your Stories Needed

Do you have a psycho boss? Or a great one? Or did you, once? We’re looking for real-life tales from the workplace—your actual stories about bosses you’ve known and loved (or not). We want stories that are human, funny or sad, and (importantly) true. We’ll pick the best one to be published—in comic-book form, in the pages of Fast Company. The winner will get a frame-worthy print of the cartoon, signed by the artist Michael Kupperman.