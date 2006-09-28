Tappa-tappa-tappa

One of the biggest conundrums facing cell phone makers these days is how to cram an entire keyboard into an ever-shrinking plastic case. As more and more people are looking to their cell phones for more than just talking, the need for a functional QWERTY keyboard, or at least a simulacrum, becomes all the more apparent. I recently tested out two new devices whose makers have come up with two different, and interesting, strategies to combat the form-factor problem: The LG AX490, and the Blackberry Pearl.



The LG phone uses the remarkably ingenious FasTap design which separates the letters from the numbers, placing the former on raised keys at the corners of each of the number keys. When I first saw it, I immediately felt like smacking my forehead. “Why didn’t I think of that?” I said to myself. Apparently, the Canadians have had these phones for about two years now (time to move to Toronto?) It was such an ingenious design that I couldn’t wait to start texting my friends. That’s when I ran into problems.

After several days of sending text messages, I still found myself hunting for letters and, when I was really in a groove, constantly typing the same wrong letters, which I thought was bizarre. After all, there’s no triple-tapping involved, and all the letters are right here, in plain sight, and in the same basic layout as any other phone. So what was the problem? As I see it, going from a triple-tapping to single tapping, my mind subconsciously switched from phone-typing to computer-keyboard-typing mode, which, of course, is all about the QWERTY layout, and I suddenly became as good a speller as I was in the second grade.



The second “don’t-call-it-a-phone” device I tried out was RIM’s BlackBerry Pearl, which was designed to make sure that executives aren’t going to be the only ones tethered to their email wherever they go. This is the most un-BlackBerry BlackBerry out there (which is a compliment, guys). It looks like a phone, feels like a phone–it even has a little camera that takes halfway decent shots–but I’m here to talk about how it types.