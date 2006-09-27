Accessing sports experiences

The piece concerns the difficulty in obtaining post-season tickets in these experience-hungry times.

While the article makes reference to well-known alternative ticket sources of StubHub, TicketsNow, and eBay, it was in front page article of my local Cleveland Plain Dealer paper that I read about a truly innovative ticket offering called TicketReserve:

www.ticketreserve.com

The site sells the “rights to buy” tickets should your favorite team advance to certain championship contests. They’re basically selling ticketing options, which then fluctuate in value based on the prospect of various teams actually advancing.

Full PD article at:

Buy, sell, hold: sports tickets

Are your company’s experiences attractive enough, and inaccessible enough, to foster the emergence of secondary markets?